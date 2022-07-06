Barkindo’s Death, A Great Loss To NNPC,Nigeria,OPEC—Kyari

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari has mourned the death of the Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, Muhammad Barkindo.

Barkindo was said to have died at about 11pm on Tuesday.

Kyari described the death of the OPEC Boss as a great loss to his family, the NNPC, Nigeria and OPEC.

He said, “We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly.”

Barkindo died at the age of 63 few hours after delivering a speech to oil and gas stakeholders at the ongoing 2022 Nigerian oil and gas conference and exhibition in Abuja.

After the event, he met with President Muhammadu Buhari at the statehouse alongside a delegation from the OPEC secretariat.

From 1 August 2016 until his death, he was the Secretary General of OPEC.

He previously served as Acting Secretary General in 2006, represented Nigeria on OPEC’s Economic Commission Board during 1993–2008, led the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation during 2009–2010, and has headed Nigeria’s technical delegation to UN climate negotiations since 1991.