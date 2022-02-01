Being Governor Reduced My Wealth — Okorocha Denies N2.9bn Fraud Allegation

Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha, has denied the allegation of corruption levelled against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

According to Okorocha, his wealth dwindled during his two four-year terms as governor because he supported Imo’s meager resources with his personal funds.

The All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant said this while featuring on Channels TV’s ‘Politics Today’ on Monday evening.

“How much is the Imo State government’s money? Imo State is really owing me because [because] I never collected my security votes; I am supposed to collect N8 billion if I have to make claims for security votes I did not collect.”

“I fed myself throughout in the Government House when I was there, I used my personal cars. Those who say I was broke are liars. If you talk about Nigerians blessed by God, I raise my hand to be one of them. I was Rochas before I became governor. In fact, the governor made me poorer,” he said.

The EFCC had on Monday filed 17-count charge bordering on fraud against Okorocha and six other individuals and companies.

The anti-graft agency filed the charges on the same day the former governor openly declared his intention to run for president in 2023.