Two Physically-Challenged Persons Gifted Wheelchairs At Enugu Political Rally

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Luck, weekend, came the ways of two physically-challenged persons who attended a political rally hosted by the Tomorrow Is Here Movement at Ibagwa, headquarters of Igboeze South Local Government Area of Enugu, in support of the re-election of Gov Peter Mbah. The movement is named after Gov Mbah’s motto: “Tomorrow is here”.

The beneficiaries, Chinenye Nweke and Master Ikechukwu Ezugwu, had gone to the venue of the rally to catch a glimpse of the event when the President of the Movement, Chief Tony Okonkwo, spotted them and directed the immediate gift of the wheelchairs to them to reduce their pains in moving around.

Also, a young girl, named Miss Juliet Chidimma, who correctly answered a question during an interactive session at the rally, was awarded a full educational scholarship up to the university level by one of the sponsors of the movement, Hon Chilota Odoh.

The President of the movement, Okonkwo, urged rural dwellers to support the re-election of Gov Mbah based on his achievements in his first term in office. He listed the achievements to include the modernisation of the International Conference Centre, Enugu; the revitalisation of Hotel Presidential, and the establishment of Enugu Air.

Quoting him, “The governor has constructed Smart Schools across the 260 wards, and the development of Type-3 Primary Healthcare Centres in every ward in the state. Some have been completed while others are being completed. We also have the concessioning of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport as part of efforts to position Enugu as the aviation hub of the South-East and many more revitalised moribund projects.”

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Okonkwo charged the newly-inaugurated ward coordinators of the movement in the LGA to remain committed to grass-roots mobilisation and effective dissemination of government policies and achievements.

The Chairman of Igboeze South LGA, Barr Ferdinand Ugwueze, during the event, commended Gov Mbah for the numerous developmental interventions in the area since assuming office in 2023. He said it was under the Mbah administration that a native of Enugu North emerged as the vice chancellor of the University of Nigeria, the first in history. He said the Tomorrow Is Here Movement had found a strong base in Igboeze South and well-positioned to support the governor’s re-election in 2027.

The Coordinator of the movement in Igboeze South, Hon Darlington Mama, pledged to mobilise huge support for the re-election of the governor.

The state Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Sunday Ajogwu, described the Tomorrow Is Here Movement as “a credible, focused, and grassroots-oriented organization”.

The event attracted many stakeholders, party faithful, and community members across the LGA and beyond.