FG Yet To Clear Millions In Outstanding Stipends—BEA Scholars

The Union of Nigerian Bilateral Education Agreement Scholars (UNBEAS) has appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Federal Government to urgently release outstanding scholarship stipends owed to Nigerian students under the Bilateral Education Agreement (BEA) programme.

The union, which appealed in a statement issued by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Umar Gambo Adamu, PhD, acknowledged the recent part-payment of their 2025 stipends.

It said the intervention had provided some relief but that significant arrears remained unpaid.

The union urged the President, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB) and other stakeholders to “look into this situation and fast-track the payment of all outstanding stipends and backlogs.”

UNBEAS said its immediate concern was the possibility of the 2024 and 2025 budget cycles closing after September 30, 2026, without the outstanding payments being settled.

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“Our concern remains that after 30th September 2026, the budget cycles for both 2024 and 2025 may be closed,” the union said.

It consequently appealed to the government, through the Minister of Education, “to ensure the immediate release of the remaining 2025 payment, as well as all other outstanding backlogs.”

According to the scholars, they are still owed stipends for four months in 2023, alongside a separate shortfall of more than $1,000.

The union said only about 46 per cent of the total 2024 stipends had been paid, while payment for 2025 stood at only 23 per cent of the total stipends due.

“Scholars also note with dismay that, as of the time of compiling this press release, no payment has been received for the year 2026,” the statement added.

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The group, however, expressed appreciation to the Federal Government, the Ministers of Education and Finance, the Accountant-General of the Federation, the Federal Scholarship Board, the Union of Parents of BEA Scholars and others involved in the release of the 2025 payment.

“Though much still needs to be done, this payment has brought some relief to the scholars,” UNBEAS said.

The union noted that although the amount budgeted for 2025 represented only 46 per cent of the total amount required for the year, only half of the budgeted amount had so far been paid.

It said the partial payment was made despite repeated assurances from the Minister that the remaining amount would be paid within two weeks.

UNBEAS therefore called for urgent action to prevent further accumulation of arrears and ensure that Nigerian students studying abroad under the BEA scheme receive their full entitlements.

“We therefore appeal to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, the Federal Scholarship Board (FSB), and every other stakeholder involved in this matter to look into this situation and fast-track the payment of all outstanding stipends and backlogs,” the union said.