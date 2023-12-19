Boniface Nominated For Europa League Award

155 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Super Eagles striker, Victor Boniface has been nominated for the UEFA Europa League goal of the season award.

Boniface’s sensational strike in Bayer Leverkusen’s 5-1 win over Qarabag is in the running for the gong.

The 22-year-old will battle it out with the likes of West Ham United’s Lucas Paqueta, Olympic Marseille’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Magnus Wolff Elkrem, Thanjis Dallinga of Toulouse and Villarreal’s Santi Comesana.

Other nominees for the award are AEK Athens’ Djibril Sidibe, Rennes duo, Lorenz Assignons and Ludovic Blas.

UEFA announced the nominees in their X account with the video of their goals and called for voting from football fans.

Boniface helped Bayer Leverkusen to finish top of Group H with perfect record of six wins out of six boasting of 19 goals to book a knockout round place in style.

He has scored four goals in the Europa League for Xabi Alonso’s men this season.

Boniface has enjoyed an impressive start to life at the Bay Arena after joining from Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in the summer, scoring 15 goals in all competitions and notching eight assists.