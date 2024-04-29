Nigerians Express Mix Reactions Over Finidi’s Appointment As Super Eagles Coach

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the appointment of Finidi George as the new coach of the Super Eagles.

The Enyimba coach has been saddled with the responsibility of leading the team for the foreseeable future.

He was an assistant coach to Jose Peseiro for 20 months and was in charge of the team for the two international friendly matches against Ghana and Mali in March.

His appointment has sparked various reactions on social media, with some describing it as a wrong move, while others said it is a right step in the right direction.

Taiwo Francis took to X, formerly Twitter, to bear his mind on Finidi’s appointment, saying that the former Ajax star does not have the charisma to lead the Super Eagles.

Taiwo said: “This is a very wrong appointment by the NFF, Finidi George does not have the charisma to handle the Super Eagles, judging by the two friendly matches he played and the grumblings that emanated from some of the players shows that he lacks man management, it will be hard.”

John Olamilekan is unsure if Finidi has the capacity and the man management skills required for the job.

He said on X: “I’m not sure he has the capacity, the technical know how and man management skills to handle the Super Eagles, we saw some of his flaws and his draw back attitude during the friendly matches.”

Luther Benson described his appointment as a sensible one by the Nigeria Football Federation.

He said on X: “It is a sensible appointment but not the best, but considering our world cup qualifying situation, sensible If he fails, they can discard him and bring someone new to begin a new era.”

Shakur Ololade disagrees with the NFF’s decision to hand Finidi George the Super Eagles job.

He wrote on X: “An appointment that will surely end in tears no doubt. I can bet anything on it. What was Finidi’s technical and tactical ability? Maybe they should go back to Enyimba’s performances at the recent African Super Cup or the last two friendlies of the Super Eagles. This is a no for me.”

Akinyemi Akinbola described his appointment as an excellent decision by the Nigeria Football Federation.

He said: “Excellent appointment because an indigenous head coach can’t win the World Cup if an indigenous head coach is appointed, he knows how much our football means to us as a nation, I’m positive this is an excellent appointment, God’s ease to the new head coach FINITO”.

Kayode Ogundare urged Nigerians to rally behind Finidi George to ensure he succeeds as the Super Eagles coach.

He said on Facebook: Regardless of our individual preferences Finidi is now the man in the saddle and we should all get behind him, Let’s support him to succeed because when he does well, the Super Eagles win when the Super Eagles win, Nigeria is the ultimate winner, Nigeria must be at the 2026 World Cup so get cracking. We wish you Godspeed and good luck, Finito.”

Finidi will take charge of his first Super Eagles match as the head coach of the team in June against South Africa at the Uyo Township Stadium.