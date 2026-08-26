Borgu Mosque Attack: Senators Demand Rescue, Protection Of Worshippers

The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) has condemned the attack on Kpenya Mosque and the adjoining communities of Gidan-Zana and Kpenya in Dekara District, Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

In a statement on Wednesday by the chairman of the Forum, Senator Abdulaziz Yar’ Adua, the Forum charged the Federal Government to intensify efforts to secure the lives of citizens and rescue hundreds of persons reportedly abducted during the assault.

The lawmakers expressed shock and sadness over the attack, which occurred on Friday, August 22, 2026.

The NSF commiserated with the Government and people of Niger State, particularly the families of those abducted and those reportedly killed in the attack, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.

It described the targeting of worshippers in a mosque and residents of rural communities as “cowardly” and an attack on the shared humanity and faith of Nigerians.

The Forum also expressed concern over reports that the attackers planted landmines and carried out further abductions to use the victims as bargaining chips.

The senators called on the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services and other security agencies to intensify rescue operations and secure the immediate and safe release of all those abducted.

Advertisement

“We therefore call on the Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services and all relevant security agencies to intensify ongoing rescue operations and ensure the immediate and safe release of all those abducted,” the statement said.

The NSF further charged the Federal Government to provide urgent relief and medical support to victims and strengthen security around affected communities in Borgu Local Government Area and other border communities.

It also called for a comprehensive review of the security architecture in Niger State and the North Central region to prevent similar attacks and further loss of lives.

“The Northern Senators Forum stands in full solidarity with the people of Niger State. We reaffirm our commitment to work with the Presidency and state governments to restore peace, protect lives, and uphold the dignity of our people across Northern Nigeria and the country at large,” the statement said.

Local authorities report that about 30 people were killed and at least about 80 were abducted during the attack.