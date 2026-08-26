Sule Orders Probe Into Alleged Diversion of Hospital Equipment

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, has ordered an investigation into the alleged diversion and sale of hospital equipment donated to Umaisha General Hospital by a state lawmaker.

The directive followed a viral video by Ibrahim Sa’ad, representing Ugya/Umaisha State Constituency in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, in which he alleged that orthopaedic mattresses and fans donated to the hospital had been stolen.

Sule, who spoke on Wednesday during the inauguration of newly appointed commissioners, directed the Commissioner for Health to investigate the allegation and identify those responsible.

The governor vowed that anyone found culpable would be dismissed and prosecuted, describing the alleged diversion of equipment meant for patients as unacceptable.

“I have already asked the Honourable Commissioner for Health to investigate, dismiss and prosecute them,” Sule said.

He said dismissal alone would not be sufficient punishment for anyone found to have diverted or sold the donated items, insisting that the government would pursue criminal prosecution.

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“Firing those found guilty alone to go free will not give us peace of mind. We need to prosecute them for this inhuman attitude,” he said.

Sule said he was awaiting the Health Commissioner’s report before taking further action.

The lawmaker later said the Ministry of Health and the Hospital Management Board had responded to the matter and provided clarification on the donated equipment.

Sa’ad said the items were donated more than two years ago, with some kept in the hospital store and others used in staff quarters.

He maintained that his intervention was intended to ensure accountability and improve healthcare delivery in Umaisha and Ugya, rather than discredit the state’s health authorities.