Ghana Rejects MTN’s $1.8m Donation For Xenophobia Victims

The Ghanaian government has declined a GHS20 million ($1.8 million) donation offered by MTN Ghana to support Ghanaians affected by recent xenophobic attacks in South Africa.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the decision in a press statement issued on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, saying the government had already made adequate financial provisions for the evacuation and reintegration of Ghanaians returning from South Africa.

The ministry said it became aware of media reports that MTN Ghana was preparing to make the donation following comments attributed to the company’s Board Chairman, Dr Ishmael Yamson.

While acknowledging and commending the telecommunications company for the gesture, the government said it was unable to accept the offer because funding had already been provided for the ongoing evacuation and reintegration exercise.

The ministry said the government’s position had previously been communicated directly to Yamson and MTN Ghana’s Chief Executive Officer when they met the Foreign Affairs Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, on August 14.

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The government said it remained committed to providing humanitarian evacuation and financial reintegration support for every Ghanaian brought back from South Africa as a result of the attacks.

It also promised to publish a comprehensive account of the total cost of the evacuation exercise after it is concluded, saying the disclosure would promote transparency and accountability.

The ministry said the government would continue to support international companies operating in Ghana and create a favourable business environment for them, regardless of their countries of origin.

The government maintained that the welfare of Ghanaians would remain its “utmost priority” as it continues the evacuation and reintegration exercise.