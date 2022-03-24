BREAKING: After Attending Atiku’s Declaration, Peter Obi Declares For President

Peter Obi, former Anambra State Governor and ex-vice presidential aspirant, has declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria in 2023.

Obi made the declaration a day after attending the presidential declaration of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in Abuja.

According to reports, the two-time former governor made the declaration before some traditional rulers attending a conference in Agu- Awka, Anambra State.

“I am talking to the traditional rulers because if somebody begins any journey he must first tell his fathers.

“I am telling you as my fathers that I am coming out to contest the position of the president of Nigeria.

“You know me and you know how Nigeria is today. In 2019, I went with Atiku as the vice-presidential candidate but today I want to come out on my own. I just came to seek your blessings as the traditional rulers of the State,” he was quoted saying.

On Wednesday, Obi had told journalists after attending Atiku’s presidential declaration that he sees politics as a relationship rather than a war.

“The reason why I am here is that this is new, as you know I play politics differently and to me, politics is not a war, it is a relationship and Atiku is my leader, he is my boss, he is a senior brother.

“If he invites me for anything I will attend, aspiring for anything does not say I should not keep my relationship that is very cordial and everything,” he said.

Obi had noted that despite having interest in the presidency, “I always say it Atiku Is a unifier, he believes in Nigeria, he is a good man and every time he invites me for anything I will be there; that notwithstanding I am aspiring I want to serve Nigeria.”