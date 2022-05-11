BREAKING: After Court Ruling, Buhari Orders Amaechi, Other Appointees Seeking Elective Offices To Resign

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered his ministers and other of his political appointees seeking elective offices in the 2023 general election to resign. 

This followed a ruling of the Court of Appeal which set aside a judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, voiding the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

Buhari’s directive to the political appointees was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, at the State House on Wednesday.

More details to follow…

