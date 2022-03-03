BREAKING: AGF Malami Confirms US Extradition Request On Kyari, Asks ‘Authorities To Take Action’

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has reacted to the extradition request filed by the United States government against the suspended Deputy Police Commissioner, Abba Kyari.

The US had declared Kyari wanted for his alleged fraudulent involvement with Hushpuppi, a Nigerian.

The AGF spokesperson, Dr. Umar Jibrilu Gwandu

(Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice), said the office had received the request and “forwarded” an application for relevant authorities to take steps.

Usually, the Court will have to grant an extradition application.

The statement sent to THE WHISTLER reads:

“As you are aware extradition is a process that involves multifaceted components.

“The components are usually multi-territorial; international, local and judicial.

“Submision of request from the concern party to the relevant authorities constitutes one of such components.

“The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice received the extradition request in respect of the officer in question.

“After thorough studies and reviews of issues regarding the application and components thereof, the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice processed the application and forward same to the relevant authorities for further necessary action.

