BREAKING: Buhari To Swear-in New CJN Today After Muhammad’s Resignation

Supreme Court Justice Olukayode Ariwoola will be inaugurated as the Chief Justice of Nigeria by President Muhamnadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa following the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad.

Mr Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, Special Assistant on Media to the former CJN made this known in a statement to journalists.

He also confirmed that Tanko had resigned.

Ariwoola is the next most senior Justice of the apex court.