BREAKING: Hours To Ministerial Inauguration, Tinubu Reshuffles Portfolios, Appoints New Minister For Niger Delta Development

Nigeria Politics
By Tayo Olu
Bola-Ahmed-Tinubu
President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the minister-designate for Niger Delta Development. This decision comes alongside a subtle change to the nomenclature of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, now known as the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.

Advertisement

In a statement released Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Tinubu also directed minor amendments in ministerial portfolios and reallocation of duties.

RELATED
Celebrities

BBNaija: Shock As Jury Evicts Kiddwaya From Big Brother House

Company

I Didn’t Become Chairman Of UBA, Transcorp Because Of A Wealthy Background —Tony Elumelu

Former Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been redeployed as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo takes over as the Minister of Interior.

The Ministry of Transportation will welcome Hon. Sa’idu Alkali as its new Minister.

More details to follow…

Advertisement

Leave a comment

Advertisement