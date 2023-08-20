BREAKING: Hours To Ministerial Inauguration, Tinubu Reshuffles Portfolios, Appoints New Minister For Niger Delta Development
President Bola Tinubu has appointed Engr. Abubakar Momoh as the minister-designate for Niger Delta Development. This decision comes alongside a subtle change to the nomenclature of the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, now known as the Ministry of Niger Delta Development.
In a statement released Sunday by Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, President Tinubu also directed minor amendments in ministerial portfolios and reallocation of duties.
Former Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has been redeployed as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, while Bunmi Tunji-Ojo takes over as the Minister of Interior.
The Ministry of Transportation will welcome Hon. Sa’idu Alkali as its new Minister.
More details to follow…