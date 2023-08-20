BBNaija: Shock As Jury Evicts Kiddwaya From Big Brother House

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Big Brother Naija housemate, Terseer Waya, popularly known as Kiddwaya has been evicted from the ‘all-stars’ season.

Kiddwaya was evicted during the live show on Sunday in an unanimous decision by the eviction jury composed of Saskay, an ex-housemate from ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season, Elozonam Ogbulu from ‘Pepper Dem’ edition, and Victoria Adeyele known as Vee from the ‘Lockdown’ season

Commenting on his journey in the house, Kiddwaya said, “I had a good time coming back, I made some friends, the thing was to be a different Kiddwaya from the start, it didn’t work this time but I’m so grateful to be here.”

He first appeared in the ‘Lockdown’ edition of the reality Tv show.

The show host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, announced the introduction of four fake housemates, which he described as ‘New house guests’ noting that they will not compete for the grand prize.

The fake housemates include, Omasola Oburoh, and Kim Oprah both from the ‘Pepper Dem’ season in 2019, as well as Lucy Essien, and Nelson Enweremone (Prince) from the ‘Lockdown’ season in 2020

Meanwhile, Susan Waya, the mother of Kiddwaya, has threatened to file legal action against housemate, Seyi Awolowo, after the show.

This comes in response to Seyi’s alleged threat towards her Kiddwaya.

Susan Waya made this known via her Instagram page, where she reacted to a conversation between Seyi and Kiddwaya that took place the previous night.

In the conversation, Seyi had reportedly compelled Kiddwaya to apologize for his involvement in a rift that ensued between housemates Doyin and Ike.

Susan Waya expressed her determination to take Seyi to court.

She wrote, “Seyi or Sheyi whatever your name is, once you come out, I’m gonna sue your bloody ass for threatening Kidd Waya. Thuggery, stealing and gangster is not in Kidd’s upbringing…”