Imo Police Reunite Kidnapped 16-Year Old Khadizat With Parents

The Imo State Police Command in conjunction with the Imo State Ministry of Gender Affairs and Vulnerable group have reunited Khadizat Labaran with her parents in Kogi State.

Khadizat, 16, was found by a good-spirited citizen who saw her wandering about at Nkwere on the 25th of July this year.

She was taken to Nkwerre Police Divisional headquarters where she disclosed to the police that she was abducted by kidnappers at Ganaja junction in Lokoja.

She was blindfolded by the kidnappers who took her in a bus and brought her to a bush in Imo state where she later escaped from her abductors.

According to the Police Command’s Spokesman, Henry Okoye, the State’s Gender Affairs and Vulnerable Group took the girl to Kogi State where she was handed over to the State’s Ministry of Women Affairs and then to her parents.

He said, “Imo State Police Command under the leadership of CP Mohammed Ahmed Barde, has reunited the 16-year-old Khadizat Labaran, who hails from Lokoja in Kogi State back with her parents in Kogi.

“This was made possible through the active support and cooperation of the State’s Gender Affairs and Vulnerable Group who took the young girl to Kogi State and handed her over to the Kogi State Ministry of Women Affairs and thereafter to her parent.

“The Commissioner of Police, Imo commends the good samaritan for taking the found girl to Nkwerre Police Divisional Headquarters and graciously appreciates the respective Commissioners of Gender Affairs, in Imo and Kogi for their maximum support in reuniting the teenager back with her parents. The CP applauds DPO Nkwerre for the exemplary fatherly role he played by caring for the young girl.”