BREAKING: Jubilation As Manchester City Win First Ever Champions League Title

Manchester City have defeated Inter Milan 1-0 to win their first ever Champions League trophy.

City’s glory moment came at Istanbul’s Atatürk Olympic Stadium on Saturday.

Despite having lifted six of the last ten Premier League titles, Pep Guardiola’s men have always struggled in Europe.

They have consistently challenged but never lifted the iconic trophy.

The closest they have been to the title was in 2021 when they lost to Chelsea in the finals.

Inter who are three times Champions held City to a draw until Rodrigo Hernández scored the opener in the 68th minute.

Rodri broke the deadlock by striking outside the area.

Dimarco almost replied three minutes later when he hit the crossbar with a header before his follow-up header was disappointingly blocked by his teammate, Lukaku.

The English side, however, pressured the Inter with multiple counter attacks.