Again, Gunmen Strike In Dutse Community, Abuja, Kidnap Four

Gunmen on Monday night invaded Bmuko, a community at Dutse Baupma in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), kidnapping four residents.

THE WHISTLER gathered that the gunmen entered the community around 11: 50 pm and kidnapped the wife and brother of one of the residents known as Engineer Patrick.

One of the residents, Isa stated that the kidnappers who were more than 30 in numbers stormed Zone C, Road 5 of the community and shot sporadically before they broke into the house of the engineer and abducted two of the family members.

“After carrying his wife and brother, they divided themselves into two groups. One group went towards the riverside that leads to Kubwa and Bwari, while the other group went towards the hillside,” he narrated.

Isa stated that the second group that headed to the hills, also kidnapped a pastor and a young man, adding that the residents could not do anything as they were all scared.

One of the leaders of the community, who preferred anonymity said they had alerted the security agencies immediately they got heed of what was happening.

“Swiftly, our security personnel came down, we had to make calls to the FCDA Police station, luckily we had intervention from them, and soldiers also came to our rescue. However, the whole thing turned to something else, as nobody was arrested. The kidnappers went with three or four people,” he said.

He expressed sadness that after their efforts in alerting the security agencies, the kidnappers were not apprehended and the victims still in their hold.

“As we speak, the soldiers that went in search of them have returned without rescuing them. The policemen are still in the bush searching for them.

“We have been demanding for a Police outpost here in the Bmuko community, this is a populated environment. Whatever is happening here is not out of the knowledge of the security architecture of the FCT,” he said.

The community leader who stated that the kidnappers came loaded with arms, stated that if there are police patrolling the area regularly, crimes will be reduced.

“The wife and brother of one Engineer Patrick were also among the people that were kidnapped, and also a Pastor. The kidnappers came with AK47, because some of the guys during the night search picked up about two or three bullets of AK47,” he said.

The FCT Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh is yet to respond on the incident.