FG Sets Up Seven-man Committee To Investigate Bullying Incident In Abuja School

The Federal government has set up a seven-man committee to investigate circumstances surrounding the bullying incident captured in a viral video on Monday.

A statement released by the Federal Ministry of Education, disclosed that the committee was set up by the minister of State for Education, Dr. Yusuf Tanko Sununu on Tuesday after an urgent meeting with the ministry and the school in question.

The statement which was signed by the ministry’s Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo stated that in the meeting, the minister emphasised the government’s steadfast stance against any form of harassment or intimidation within educational institutions.

It added that the minister expressed deep concern over the circulated video and took decisive action by appointing a committee.

“The committee’s mandate is to investigate the events depicted in the videos and come up with expanded investigation to other schools, using Lead British International School as a case study, to address broader social vices,” the statement said.

According to the statement, Sununu underscored the importance of establishing stronger bonds between school authorities and students to facilitate immediate responses to similar incidents in the future, emphasizing the critical role of communication in resolving such issues.

Assuring the Nigerian populace of the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and protecting the rights of all students, the minister reiterated the seriousness of the Federal Ministry of Education in addressing and eradicating vices within the education sector.

The Permanent Secretary Education Mrs. Didi Walson- Jack, in the statement, inquired about the existence of an anonymous suggestion box at the school, where students can lodge their complaints discreetly.

She further recommended fostering relationships between Teachers and Students, enabling Students to feel comfortable reporting directly to them.

It added that the representatives from Lead British International School, led by Mr. Abraham Ogunkanmbi, Head of School at LBIS Abuja, assured the Ministry that appropriate measures had been taken in response to the incidents, including disciplinary actions in accordance with school policies.

“The Federal Ministry of Education remains steadfast in its dedication to fostering safe and conducive learning environments for all Students across the nation,” the statement said