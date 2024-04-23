FG Probes Bullying Of Student In Abuja School After Viral Video, Vows To Bring Culprits To Book

The Federal Government through the ministry of Education has initiated an investigation into the bullying of a student at the Lead British International School, Abuja.

Recall that an X user, @moooyeeeee, had on Monday night posted two videos of a female student of the school being repeatedly slapped by another female classmate.

The Ministry’s Director Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo in a statement on Tuesday, stated that it will work closely with pertinent stakeholders to ensure culprits are brought to book to stop such unwholesome practices.

While expressing dismay over the incident, the statement noted that bullying in any manifestation contravenes the fundamental rights and dignity of young learners.

The statement reads, “The Federal Ministry of Education has become aware of an online video detailing seemingly instances of bullying at Lead British International School. We view this incidence with utmost gravity and express our dismay and profound concern for the safety of all students within our educational establishments.

“Bullying in any manifestation contravenes the fundamental rights and dignity of our young learners. Accordingly, the Ministry has initiated an investigation into the matter and will work closely with pertinent stakeholders to ensure culprits are brought to book to stop such unwholesome practices.

“The paramount objective remains the safeguarding and well-being of every student and ensure a learning environment that is devoid of any form of violence and intimidation by whosoever.

“The Ministry will henceforth ensure a vigilant monitoring of negative practices in the schools as individual are also encouraged to report any incidences of violence and intimidations.”