BREAKING: Kyari Visits Site Of Illegal Oil Pipeline Discovered To Be Operating For Nine Years

The Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari has visited the site of the illegal crude oil pipeline which was discovered to have operated for a period of nine years.

Kyari was accompanied on the visit by the Group General Manager of the National Petroleum Investment Management Services, Mr Bala Wunti and other top officials of the Company.

The 4km illegal crude oil pipeline from Forcados terminal into the sea has been operating undetected for nine years.

The NNPC Boss had on Tuesday when he appeared before the senate joint committees on petroleum (upstream and downstream), and gas said the pipeline was found during a clampdown on theft in the past six weeks.

“Oil theft in the country has been going on for over 22 years but the dimension and rate it assumed in recent times is unprecedented.

“The Brass, Forcados, and the Bonny terminals, are all practically doing zero production today; the combined effect is that you have lost 600,000 barrels per day when you do a reality test.

“As a result of oil theft, Nigeria loses about 600,000 barrels per day, which is not healthy for the nation’s economy, and in particular, the legal operators in the field, which had led to a close down of some of their operational facilities.

“But in rising to the highly disturbing challenge, NNPCL has in recent times in collaboration with relevant security agencies, clamped down on the economic saboteurs.”

More details later…