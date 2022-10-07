BREAKING: APC Expels Senator For Criticising Tinubu

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Senator Ishaku Abbo, the Senator representing Adamawa North Senatorial District in Adamawa State, has been expelled by the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.

Abbo was expelled on Friday when some party members accused him of anti party activities.

According to a press statement sent to THE WHISTLER on Friday, Abbo was accused of making disparaging remarks on AIT against the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his running mate, Kashim Shettima.

The statement signed by Adamu Umaru, the APC spokesperson in Mubi North, partly reads: “The All Progressive Congress(APC), Executive Committee, Mubi North, Adamawa State held its meeting today being 7 day of October 2022, considered among other things the report of the disciplinary committee and reviewed the decisions reached with the desire to deliberate and decide lor and or against the said report expelling Senator Elisha Ishiyaku Abbo, Senator representing Adamawa North, for carrying out anti-party activities and tampering with the process of internal democracy of the party.

“Wherefore, expelled Senator Elisha Ishiyaku Abbo based on the interview granted on the AIT where he was condemning and criticising the Party presidential flag bearer Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his choice of Senator Kashim Shettima as the party presidential running mate on the programme tag focus and also the one reparted by premium times titled: APC Senator backs impeachment plan against president Muhammadu Buhari held that

It is in line with the provision of the APC Constitution:

“That the Senator Elisha ishiyaku Abba offended the provision of Article 21.2, paragraph il and xil of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution 2022, wherefore attract the punishment of expulsion from the party as provided by Article 21.5 paragraph g of the same All Progressive Congress(APC) Constitution 2022.”

He added that for the avoidance of doubt, the executive committee of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Mubi North approved the expulsion of Senator Elisha Abbo from All Progressive Congress(APC) from today the 7 day of October, 2022.