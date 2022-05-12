BREAKING: ‘Let Them Have Heart Attack’ — CBN Gov Says After Visiting Aso Rock Amid Calls For Resignation

The Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, visited the State House for a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday.

Emefiele’s visit to the president came amidst calls for him to resign his position over reports that he plans to contest for president in the 2023 election.

The CBN governor’s visit also followed a presidential directive for appointees with political ambitions in 2023 to resign on or before Monday.

President Buhari had on Wednesday issued the directive to the affected appointees after the Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, which earlier voided the provision of Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act 2022.

This section stipulates that, “No political appointees at any level shall be a voting delegate or be voted for at the Convention or Congress of any political party for the purpose of the nomination of candidates for any election”.

Emefiele told State House correspondents after the meeting: “There is no news now, but there will be news. You heard me, I said there is no news but there will be news”.

He added, “Let them (speculators) have a heart attack. It’s good to have a heart attack. I am having a lot of fun.”

More details to follow…