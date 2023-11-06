BREAKING: Looters Attack Firefighters As Fire Razes Popular Phone Plaza In Abuja

311 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Samsung Plaza, a popular mobile phone and accessory shop located along Aminu Kano Crescent, Abuja, was on Monday razed by fire.

The Public Relations Officer of the FCT Emergency Management Agency, Nkechi Isa, who confirmed the incident to THE WHISTLER on the phone said men of the Federal Fire Service who were deployed to contain the fire were attacked by hoodlums who were looting the store.

“Hoodlums attacked men of the Federal Fire Service who were sent to quench the fire, so they had to request for reinforcement from the Police and NSCDC,” she said.

She said although the cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, efforts were being made to put it out.

Earlier on Monday, two people died while the two others were hospitalised after the Canadian High Commission in Abuja was razed.