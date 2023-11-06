Gov Adeleke Replies APC Secretary Basiru On Claim He Won’t Be Re-Elected In 2026

363 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has hit back at the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, after accusing him of not governing the state well despite alleged increased Federal Government allocations.

Basiru had said it would be easy for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) to unseat Adeleke in the 2026 election because the governor was allegedly performing below the expectations of the Osun people.

In a video seen by THE WHISTLER on his Facebook page, Basiru said, “It’s now public knowledge that Adeleke is being packaged for the public. He is still strewn to his sister’s apron. The machinery of the Government is grounded if his sister is not in town.

“God is making our work easier. If they had governed well, it would be difficult for us to take over from them. The allocation of the state has multiplied by three unlike before when our government was in power. The problem now is that there is a lot of leakage in this government. Ask them for the money of palliative and bags of rice given by the president.

“I sympathize with monarchs. I heard that they are collecting half salaries, when the Osun people refused to vote for the person that stopped the siege of half salaries. I want to implore us that our party is progressing and Osogbo is known for doing progressive parties.

“The PDP doesn’t have what it takes to govern. Don’t let us do opposition, but support the government in power at the center. I commend the leadership of our party. I am the national secretary of the APC. Anybody doing a faction doesn’t want good for our party. Report them to the leadership of the party.”

In response to Basiru’s comments, Hon Hashim Abioye, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Legal Matters, criticized the APC National Secretary, accusing him of suffering from delusional depression.

“I wonder why the man popularly called SRJ who is notorious for insolence and uncouth words against elderly people doesn’t process his words properly before making his presentations in public, especially when it comes to the issue of Osun under Governor Adeleke.

“He has been so obsessed with hatred for Governor Adeleke and his family to the extent of desperately causing violence on an Eid Day,” Abioye stated.