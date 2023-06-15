BREAKING: LP Suspends Legal Adviser, 11 Chairmen Working Against Peter Obi

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has suspended the national legal adviser of the party, women leader and eleven chairmen for anti-party activities.

The chairman of LP in Osun State, Comrade Bello Adebayo, speaking with newsmen in Osogbo capital of Osun State on Thursday, stated that the suspended executives of the party participated in a factional National Executive Council meeting held in Bauchi State.

Adebayo raised alarm that some members of the party are plotting to hijack the leadership of LP in the state but necessary actions have been taken to thwart their plans.

“Without prejudice, we are all aware that our party is currently facing some challenges at the national level, and this is snowballing into crisis in some states. However, we have been so lucky in Osun State, the State Executive of the party has remained united in spite of the shenanigans of some people.

“We cannot shy away from the fact that some members of the party have been attempting to take advantage of the crisis at the national level to cause confusion and division in Osun State Chapter of the Labour Party. We equally acknowledge the presence of members with inordinate ambition, which is gradually leading to the factionalization of the party.”

Adebayo added that those causing crisis within the party were sponsored to scuttle the weighty petition that the party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, filed before the Presidential Election Tribunal.

According to him, “The intention is to create parallel structures at the National level and the states to lend support to the dirty agenda of scuttling the legal struggle of reclaiming the mandate of Mr. Peter Obi and Dr. Datti Baba-Ahmed in the 2023 Presidential election.

“We observe that if the activities of these undemocratic persons is not checked on time, it will either weaken the Labour Party structure in Osun or collapse it totally. Based on the foregoing, the State Executive Council of the Labour Party met on Thursday, May 11, 2023, to address all the issues and forge ahead.

“At the meeting, we resolved among other things, that: We affirm and assert our loyalty, support and commitment to the National Working Committee of our great party led by our lawfully recongnised National Chairman, Barrister Julius Abure.

“All identified card-carrying members of the Labour Party who were part of the so-called NEC meeting that took place in Bauchi, Bauchi State on Wednesday, 3rd May, 2022. Among those identified and affected by this decision are; Barr. Samuel Akingbade (National Legal Adviser), Mrs. Susan Ojo (State Women Leader) and 11 chairmen of Local Government of our party in Osun State who participated in a meeting organized by National Legal Adviser and suspended State Woman Leader are hereby suspended from the party indefinitely.

“These members stand suspended for anti-party activities and gross misconduct. This decision will be forwarded to the National Working Committee of the Labour Party and other relevant bodies including all security agencies for further actions.”

He added that State Exco led by Prince Adebayo Bello is committed to ensuring that the party remains united and become the most formidable political platform in the state and Nigeria that will produce visionary and transformational leaders who will take our country to a greater height.