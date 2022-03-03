BREAKING: NDLEA To Arraign Abba Kyari After AGF Called For Extradition Action

Hours after the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice confirmed extradition request by the United States government on the suspended deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Kyari and ordered necessary action, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Thursday announced plans to arraign him on March 7.

The NDLEA said it will arraign Kyari before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on March 7 over an eight count charge bordering on alleged drug trafficking.

Six others will be arraigned alongside him on that day.

THE WHISTLER earlier reported that the NDLEA’s Director, Prosecution and Legal Services, Mr. Joseph Sunday, had objected to Kyari’s application for bail on February 28.

Citing 5 exhibits, he added that the prayers for bail had been overtaken by events and that the institution had filed fresh charges against him.

Itemizing the exhibits before Justice Inyang Ekwo on that day, he said in open court that there was a police investigation report on Kyari, NDLEA exparte motion seeking to detain the applicant, an affidavit of urgency , an order of “your learned brother granting the respondent 14 days to detain the applicant, and a fresh charge against the applicant before the court.”

On Thursday, the NDLEA tweeted about the arraignment.

“Please note that the charges against Abba Kyari and 6 others were filed by @ndlea_nigeria since Monday 28th February 2022, the case since assigned to a judge with arraignment fixed for Monday 7th March at FHC 8 Abuja,” it tweeted.