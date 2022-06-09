BREAKING: Peter Obi: 24Hrs After Emerging Presidential Candidate, Labour Party’s Ezenwafor Withdraws

Barely 24 hours after he emerged as the factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Jude Ezenwafor has announced his withdrawal from the race.

In a letter of withdrawal seen by THE WHISTLER on Thursday, Ezenwafor said his decision was based on personal reasons.

“I hereby withdraw from the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2023. After consulting my supporters nationwide, I decided to withdraw for personal reasons.

“I regret any inconvenience my withdrawal might cost our great party. I thank the leadership of our great party for giving me the opportunity to serve Nigeria,” he said in a letter addressed to the Labour Party’s national chairman and copied to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Ezenwafor’s emergence as the second factional presidential candidate of the Labour Party on Wednesday had festered the crisis rocking the party.

Mr. Calistus Okafor, a factional leader of the party, had while announcing Ezenwafor’s candidacy said, “What we are doing here today is to elect a man who is worthy to give us that change we’ve been yearning for.”

But the withdrawal will bring relief to former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, who was earlier declared as the party’s 2023 presidential candidate after he defected to the party from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Independent National Electoral Commission had set today (Thursday) as the deadline for concluding all primary elections in the country.