BREAKING: Police Commission Chairman Musiliu Smith Resigns

By Nneoma Benson
Musiliu-Smith
Musiliu Smith, new Chairman Police Service Commission

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Musiliu Smith, resigned his position on Wednesday.

The Commission’s Spokesperson, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed his resignation to THE WHISTLER.

Ani disclosed that Smith’s resignation was on health grounds, and the development was accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“He resigned on his own on medical grounds and the president has accepted his resignation,” Ani said.

His resignation came amid the long disagreement between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force on recruitment matters.

Ani noted that the commission was yet to issue an official statement on Smith’s resignation.

Smith, whose tenure is scheduled to end in July 2023, served the commission for over four years.

