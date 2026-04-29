BREAKING: Tinubu Elevates Bianca Ojukwu After Tuggar’s Exit

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu as Minister of Foreign Affairs after Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar stepped down from the position to participate in the 2027 elections.

Tuggar resigned after President Tinubu directed all political appointees seeking elective offices in the 2027 general elections to leave their positions on or before March 31.

Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, announced the new appointment on Wednesday.

Odumegwu-Ojukwu was previously the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

Tinubu also nominated Ambassador Sola Enikanolaiye as the new Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, subject to Senate confirmation.

Until his nomination, Enikanolaiye, who is from Kogi State, served as Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and International Relations.

Advertisement

According to the statement, Enikanolaiye is “a distinguished diplomat and seasoned public servant with over three decades of exemplary service in Nigeria’s foreign service.”

He was once Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and held diplomatic postings in Addis Ababa, Belgrade, Ottawa, London and New Delhi.

“President Tinubu congratulates the appointees and urges them to work diligently to promote Nigeria’s national interest, advance economic diplomacy, foster regional stability, and safeguard the welfare of Nigerians at home and abroad,” the statement added.