UK Donates Digital Forensic Tool To Nigeria Police Cybercrime Centre

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The Nigeria Police Force National Cybercrime Centre (NPF-NCCC) has received a delegation from the National Crime Agency (NCA) of the United Kingdom at its headquarters on Diplomatic Drive, Abuja.

The UK Country Representative, Mr. Matt Mountain, visited the facility where he presented a digital forensic tool as a donation to the Centre.

The equipment, according to him, is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between both countries in addressing the rising threat of cybercrime.

Mr. Mountain said the gesture reflects the commitment of the United Kingdom, through its High Commission, to support Nigeria in building stronger digital investigative capacity and enhancing global cooperation in cybersecurity enforcement.

He noted that cybercrime remains a growing global concern, requiring sustained partnerships, technology sharing, and capacity building among law enforcement agencies.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, CP Akinyemi Ezima, Director of the NPF-NCCC, expressed appreciation to the UK Government and the NCA for the support.

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Ezima said the Centre values the partnership and assured that the digital forensic tool would be effectively deployed to strengthen ongoing efforts to combat cyber-related crimes in Nigeria.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the NPF-NCCC to deepen international cooperation and improve its investigative capabilities in line with global best practices.