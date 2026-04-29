Tinubu Seeks White Paper Review To End Plateau Killings

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President Bola Tinubu has directed a review of existing white papers on past conflicts in Plateau State as part of efforts to stop recurring violence in the state.

The directive came during a high-level meeting at the Presidential Villa with Plateau stakeholders led by Governor Caleb Mutfwang.

The meeting also included all living former governors of the state.

Tinubu said the Federal Government would strengthen its response once individuals behind the violence are identified.

“If you identify and you know the name of troublemakers, agents or provocateurs who want to continue killing or instigate killing, let us know. We will use the instrument of office to deal with them,” the President said.

He added that the cycle of killings must be broken, noting that enforcement would follow once actionable information is provided to security agencies.

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On the white papers review, he asked former governors and other leaders to harmonise recommendations and produce an implementable framework.

“Take that white paper, go through it among yourselves and agree to implement it,” he said.

“If the ones you have chosen before now are not working, you have to mix and amend membership.”

The President also said inactive or ineffective peace structures should be reworked or replaced. He described the proposed arrangement as the main platform for renewed peace efforts.

“I believe that once we have a state police, enforcement of laws will take care of some of these problems for us,” he said. “We must stop creating widows, widowers and orphans. There must be peace.”

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He also urged greater inclusion of non-indigenes in governance structures in Plateau State as part of confidence-building measures, while backing public campaigns against discrimination and violence.

Governor Mutfwang described the meeting as a turning point, noting that it was the first time all living former governors of Plateau State were gathered in one forum.

“The coming together of the former governors has never happened before. This is the first time it is happening, and I believe that is a step we can build upon,” he said.

He added that narrowing political tensions would help focus attention on long-standing security concerns in the state.