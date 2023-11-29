BREAKING: Tinubu Gives NASS 31 Days To Pass 2024 ‘Budget Of Renewed Hope’

337 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

President Bola Tinubu has presented the 2024 Appropriation Bill to the National Assembly, urging lawmakers to expedite its passage by January 1, 2024, to ensure the smooth functioning of his administration.

Themed “Budget of Renewed Hope,” the 2024 budget prioritizes human capital development, poverty reduction, and internal security reforms.

Advertisement

In his address to a joint session of the National Assembly, Tinubu emphasized the importance of timely budget passage, stating, “I urge the National Assembly to ensure the passage of this budget by January 1, 2024, to enable our government to function properly and deliver on its promises to the Nigerian people.”

The president noted that the 2024 budget proposal allocates significant resources to education, healthcare, and social protection programmes with the aim of addressing the challenges of poverty and inequality that hinder Nigeria’s progress.

President Tinubu also highlighted the need to strengthen the country’s internal security architecture to confront the security threats that have plagued the nation over the years.

More details to follow…