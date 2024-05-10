Nigerians Mourn Ex- Golden Eaglets Star, Ibrahim Babangida

330 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

Nigerians have taken to social media to mourn the death of former Golden Eaglets star, Ibrahim Babangida, who died in a car crash on Thursday.

Ibrahim, alongside his elder brother, Tijani Babangida were involved in a car crash along the Kaduna-Zaria Road on Thursday. Unfortunately, he died on the spot, while Tijani Babangida, wife, son and maid were hospitalised.

A former Super Eagles star, Emmanuel Babayaro confirmed that he will buried on Friday evening after Jumat.

He said: “As a Muslim, he will be buried according to Islamic rights tomorrow (today) after the Jumat prayer.”

Ibrahim Babaginda was part of the Golden Eaglets side that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 1993. He also went on to play for the Bank of the North, Stationary Stores and Katsina United before moving to Europe to play for Dutch side, Volendam in 1997.

Former Super Eagles star, Garba Lawal commiserated with the Babangida family and also prayed for the quick recovery of those hospitalised.

He said: “Ibrahim Babangida and his brother Tijani Bagangida are like my brothers. We played at club and national team levels together for years, especially, Ibrahim, we played together at the same club before he moved to Stationery Stores while I joined Julius Berger.

“I called some members of their family, no one among their sisters can say anything because of how sad it is. Our prayer is just that God should grant him eternal rest. We are also praying for Tijani’s wife, who is in critical condition, to get well soon and I think Tijani is getting better already because I spoke with him.”

Harry Jalla, who is the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria described Ibrahim’s death as sad and also called for prayers for other members of the family.

He said: “The death of Ibrahim is very sad indeed. I spoke to him and I’m also aware his wife, son and maid are in critical condition. We shall continue to put them in our prayers. Ibrahim is an ex-player from a unique family. His brothers, Tijani and Haruna, are also footballers as many people know,”

Tijani Babangida is currently the President of the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria. He was a key member of the 1996 Olympic Gold-winning team.

Sympathetic Nigerians also took to social media to mourn Ibrahim Babangida’s death and to also wish Tijani swift recovery.

Emperor wrote on X: “Our thoughts and prayers are with former Super Eagles forward Tijani Babangida who lost his younger brother, Ibrahim Babangida in a car accident and he also is currently hospitalised together with his wife after he was involved in a fatal accident along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.”

Haladu Lawan wrote on Facebook: “I wish them a quick recovery and may the soul of the departed victim rest in Jannatul Firdaus”.