BREAKING: Tinubu Signs Students Loan Amendment Bill Into Law

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has signed the Student Loans Re-enactment Bill into law.

The Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Dada Olusegun who disclosed this on his X page on Wednesday, stated that the event happened at the State House.

“The executive bill titled ‘A Bill for an Act to repeal the Students Loans (Access to Higher Education) Act, 2023 and Enact the Student Loans (Access to Higher Education) Bill, 2004 to Establish the Nigerian Education Loan Fund as a body corporate to receive, manage and invest funds to provide loans to Nigerians for higher education, vocational training and skills acquisition and for related matters’ was signed at the State House in the Presence of the leadership of the National Assembly, Ministers and Major Stakeholders of Education,” he posted.

The National Assembly had passed the bill after it was considered in both the lower and upper legislative chambers.

The bill proposed to offer Nigerians simple access to higher education through interest-free loans from the Nigerian Education Loan Fund, which was established by the Act to ensure education for all Nigerians.