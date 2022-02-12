BREAKING: Vandals Stop Train Movement On Lagos-Ibadan Track

Train movement was abruptly halted on Saturday morning following alleged removal of some components of the railway tract somewhere in Ogun State.

Passengers on board told our correspondent that their train which was coming from Lagos to Ibadan was forced to stop due to the removal of a part of the rail track by some vandals.

One of the passengers on board, Wale Adewuyi, told our correspondent that the train was forced to stop at around Papalanto area in Ogun State.

He said engineers from the Nigeria Railway Corporation were drafted to the scene to fix was was removed and the journey was continued after about 25 minutes.

Adewuyi said, ” I was going from Lagos to Ibadan when the thing happened. We became angry at the stop and the officials of NRC on board had to make.an announcement that there was a fault on the track.”