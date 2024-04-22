BREAKING: We’ve Resumed Prosecution Of Boko Haram Terrorists – NSA Ribadu

454 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Security Adviser, Mr Nuhu Ribadu has said Nigeria has resumed the prosecution of Boko Haram terrorists.

He stated this on Monday while giving his speech at the African Counter-Terrorism meeting in Abuja, which has President Bola Tinubu in attendance.

Tinubu declared open the summit, which is being supported by the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UNOCT), at the State House, Abuja.

The two-day high-level summit is being held under the theme ‘Strengthening Regional Cooperation and Institution Building to Address the Evolving Threat of Terrorism’.

The objective of the summit is to enhance multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation and reshape the international community’s collective response to terrorism in Africa, while emphasizing the importance of African-led and African-owned solutions.

The summit will provide a platform to review the nature and severity of the threat of terrorism on the continent, with a view to agreeing on concrete strategic priorities and measures to address this scourge. It will also foster deeper regional collaboration, enhancing the institutional capacity of member states and facilitating the exchange of best practices and knowledge to combat the multifaceted threat of terrorism in Africa.

Heads of state and government and high-level government officials across Africa, representatives of international organizations and multilateral institutions, members of the diplomatic corps, and members of civil society groups are expected to attend the summit.