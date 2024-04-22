‘I Passed Out For Five Hours’- Zack Orji Speaks After Two Successful Brain Surgery

Veteran Nollywood actor Zack Orji has said the ‘Grace of God’ is the reason he is alive after a brain-harrowing experience.

THE WHISTLER in March 2024, reported that the veteran actor flew to the United Kingdom for a post-surgery evaluation.

Before his departure to the UK, Orji was reported to have undergone two brain surgeries in Nigeria at the National Hospital between January 1 to February 1 2024.

Speaking on events that led to his critical medical emergency, Orji on Channel TV monitored by THE WHISTLER said, “I slumped in the bathroom, and I can only say that it’s by the grace of God that I’m alive today because I passed out. I was out for like five and a half hours before help came.

He stated that his friend, Bala Ahmed, who was in the UK then, was alerted which prompted a swift response from colleagues.

“Benedict Johnson rushed to the house, and I was there on the floor, incoherent. I couldn’t even stand because when he raised me, I slumped again, and he had to call another colleague whom we call Labista.

“So, the two of them lifted me on their shoulders from the second floor to the ground floor and took me to the National Hospital.

“On January 1st, the first surgery was performed by Dr Biodun Ogungbo, a neurosurgeon, he’s an awesome guy, a month later, after scans revealed a residual blood clot, I underwent a second surgery by the same doctor.”

The actor said he was overwhelmed by the support he received. According to him, “It was overwhelming the way people responded to the whole thing”.

Orji revealed that he received support from the President of Nigeria, the First Lady, the wife to the Vice President, the President’s son, the Minister for Women’s Affairs, the Minister for Arts, Culture, and the Creative Economy, the Minister for Works, and a whole lot of other people.

After his recovery in Nigeria, Orji was advised to seek post-surgery assessment in the UK, where he consulted with Dr. John Yeh.