‘We Will Confront You With Overwhelming Force’-Akwa Ibom Govt Vows To Deal With Petroleum Products Saboteurs

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Umo Eno has issued a stern warning to an unidentified group purporting to be affiliated with the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas to stop impeding the distribution of petroleum products to Akwa Ibom State.

Eno read the riot act when he spoke at the special service and fund raising for Church building projects at All Nations Christian Ministry Int”l. Onna Mission Field, Ikot Udo Junction, Onna Local Government Area.

A statement on Monday said the Commissioner for Internal Security was instructed to collaborate with the Coordinator of Ibom Community Watch and other security agencies in order to establish surveillance at the borders, with the aim of thwarting the nefarious plans of unscrupulous individuals.

The governor said, “There is a false news in circulation from an unknown group. They say they want to withdraw their service of fuel delivery in Akwa Ibom. We have contacted the original and authentic group who have since countered that announcement.

“I have directed the Commissioner for Internal Security to work with the Coordinator of Ibom Community Watch to ensure that no one whatsoever blocks the road, or stops trailers from bringing petroleum products into Akwa Ibom. No one whatsoever would be allowed to do so especially a faceless group. We are ready to meet them with our overwhelming force.

“The Internal Security Ministry would mobilize the Police, the Army, Air Force, the Navy to ensure that there is a free flow of petroleum products all over the State. We are not in a lawless society. We will not allow a faceless group to intimidate us”

Governor Eno noted that Nigerians have been severely impoverished by the present economic realities and warned groups or persons not to worsen the situation, stressing that his government will contain them frontally to drive home its mandate of ensuring the welfare of the citizenry.

“In the wake of the prevailing hardship in the country, if any group believes it can constitute themselves into a nuisance and create additional hardship for the people of the country, and people of Akwa Ibom, we will confront that group. I don’t care where they belong to, I don’t care who is sponsoring them. I can guarantee them as a Governor of this State that they will be brought to book and made to face the full weight of the law.”