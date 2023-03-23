BREAKING: Wike Left Out As PDP Suspends Fayose, Anyim, Others For Supporting Tinubu, APC

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken disciplinary action against four of its chieftains for alleged involvement in anti-party activities.

The four chieftains were suspended on Thursday.

They are former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose; the Benue State Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar; and Dr Aslam Aliyu Kaura, a chieftain of the party in Zamfara State.

Debo Ologunagba, the PDP National Publicity Secretary who made the announcement in a statement, said the Governor of Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, was referred to a disciplinary committee for related infraction.

Ologunagba said the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) suspended the chieftains “pursuant to the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017)”.

The PDP NWC, however, excluded the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, from the disciplinary action.

Wike had been accused of working with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to defeat PDP’s Atiku Abubakar in the February 25 election.

But ahead of the election, the Rivers Governor approached the Federal High Court, Abuja, to obtain an order restraining the PDP from suspending or expelling him from the party.