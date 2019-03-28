Buhari Launches Pension Scheme For Self-Employed Nigerians

Advertisement

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday launched a micro pension plan under the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for self-employed Nigerians.

Micro Pension Plan is an arrangement under the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) that allows the self-employed and persons working in organisations with less than three employees to make financial contributions towards the provision of pension at their retirement or incapacitation.

The commission had in a statement signed by it’s Head, Corporate Communications, Peter Aghahowa, on March 26th stated that the launch which took place at the State House Conference Centre, Abuja attest to the vision of President Buhari to provide ample opportunities for financial inclusion and economic stability for more Nigerians in the informal sector.

The president who launched the programme by supervising the registration of a Keke NAPEP operator, Sagir Shawai, a resident of Karu village of the Federal Capital Territory, however urged the traders associations, workers unions and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) in the informal sector to help enlighten their members on the importance of the pension plan.



PRESIDENT BUHARI LAUNCHES MICRO PENSION PLAN 5A&B. President Muhammdu Buhari (Seated) flanked by the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Executive Secretary PTAD, Barrister Sharon Ikeazor, and Acting Director General National Pension Commission, Aisha Dahir-Umar during the Presidential Launch of the Micro Pension Plan held at the Presidential Conference Hall, State House Thursday in Abuja. PHOTO; SUNDAY AGHAEZE. MARCH 28 2019



“This initiative will capture those that are not fully captured in the existing pension scheme. In the past three years, we have provided loans to farmers and others in the informal sector. The micro pension plan is the next step,” he said.