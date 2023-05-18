Buhari To Dissolve FEC May 24 As 8-Day Inauguration Of Tinubu/Shettima Programme Begins

President Muhammadu Buhari would on May 24 dissolve the Federal Executive Council with a valedictory session as part of the 8-day programme to inaugurate Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima as president and vice president respectively.

Both were declared president-elect and vice-president elect of the presidential election held on February 25.

The election is a subject of litigation at the tribunal.

The programme of activities was disclosed on Thursday by the secretary to the government of the federation and the presidential transition council chairman, Boss Mustapha in Abuja.

Mustapha was speaking at the press conference where he kick-started the 8-day programme.

The transition program tagged ‘NIGERIA: Better together’, will feature 13 events spread across 8 days.

Mustapha said, “I am delighted to inform you that May 29, 2023, will mark the 7th consecutive democratic transition of power in Nigeria and on that day, we shall all be ushering in the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Mustapha said.

“Gentlemen of the press, let me once again assure Nigerians and indeed the global community of President Muhammadu Buhari’s commitment to the seamless transfer of power to President-Elect, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“In a demonstration of this commitment, the president has directed all relevant government institutions to cooperate with and support the transition process through engagement with the president-elect’s team.”

While noting that the event would be broadcast live, he revealed that all the invited guests which include heads of states have indicated their interest to attend.

On the 25, there would be investiture of the president-elect and vice-president-elect with the national honours of grand commander of the order of the federal republic (GCFR) and grand commander of order of the Niger (GCON) respectively and handover of transition documents according to the programme sighted by our correspondent.

While there would be a public lecture and Jumaat prayer on the 26, inauguration lecture on the topic: Deepening democracy for integration and development by his excellency, Uhuru M. Kenyatta, former president of Kenya, would be held on the 27.

The day would also witness Children’s day activities which include a children’s party after the parade.

Then, May 28 would witness Inter-denominational church service and inauguration Dinner/Gala Night.

The event would end with the inauguration parade/swearing-in of the new president and vice president and post inauguration luncheon by 1:30pm.