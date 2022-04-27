Buhari’s Minister May Resign Today After Purchasing N100m APC Presidential Forms

There are indications that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, may announce his resignation today (Wednesday) after purchasing the N100 million presidential nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The minister became the second presidential aspirant to obtain the APC forms after Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Nwajiuba’s receipt of purchase showed that he obtained the forms on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the minister has invited some journalists for a briefing at the Ministry of Education where he is expected to announce his resignation in compliance with provisions of the Electoral Act requiring all political aspirants to step down from office not later than 30 days before the primary elections of the respective political parties.

In the notice seen by THE WHISTLER, Nwajiuba sought to address the journalists “on a wide rage of issues in the Education sector” and his “political future”.