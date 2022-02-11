Buni Committee Proposes Amendment To APC Constitution, May  Emerge Chairman of Most Influential Committee

The Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, of the All Progressives Party, Mai Mala Buni, is likely to emerge as the most powerful member of the party if his proposed constitutional amendment is adopted during the February 26 National Convention.

Buni, who had stirred controversy within the party for foot- dragging on the date for the national convention of the party, wants the party’s constitution amended to accommodate an organ of the party to be called National Advisory Council, NAC, to replace the Board of Trustee.

THE WHISTLER gathered that although the new organ of the party bears the name advisory, but its powers could extend to others that would make it dominate the National Working Committee and National Executive Committee of the party.

The NAC, according to the constitution amendment committee, who revealed its terms of reference and direction on what to assign to NAC as its duties and powers, the organ will have the final say on issues concerning national convention, presidential and governorship primaries as well as mode of election in the party among others.

The committee, whose job was not made public, worked base on terms of reference to accommodate certain provisions that will make Buni, past presidents and vice of the party most powerful members of the party.

The committee, which was chaired by Mr Tahir Mamman, a lawyer, has turned it its report.

Notifying members on Friday of the proposed amendment, which will be made known to members during the convention, the party released a statement through its National Secretary, Mr John James Akpanudodehe.

In the statement, Buni is proposing that, “among key amendments, national advisory council replaces Board of Trustees and will create zonal congress.”

It said based on Article 30 (iii) of the APC Constitution, “the Governor Mai Mala Buni-chaired Committee has served a notice of proposed amendments to the Party’s Constitution on members of the National Convention.”

Article 30 (iii) of the party’s constitution stipulates that the notice is served “at least fourteen (14) days before the date of the National Convention at which the proposed amendments is to be considered.

The statement further said the APC Constitution (2014) has been in effect for almost eight years and together with judgments from courts of competent jurisdiction, administrative experiences have revealed flaws in the Constitution.

It said it thus became imperative to conduct a review of the party’s Constitution.

The statement added that the CECPC had established a Constitution Review Committee under the chairmanship of Mamman to thoroughly review the Constitution in accordance with Article 30, which provides for constitutional amendments.

It added that the Committee adopted an all-inclusive approach which led to the draft proposals, which include: “Clarify ambiguities in the Constitution. Fill gaps that became apparent. Recognize and expand platforms for participation of critical groups such as women, youth, and persons with disabilities. Replace the Board of Trustees (BoT) under a new title called National Advisory Council with streamlined memberships and clear powers and functions.”

Others are: “Create zonal congresses. Clarify powers of National Executive Committee (NEC) and National Working Committee (NWC). Clearer accountability by organs of the party. New organs for the efficient administration of the party. Fair distribution of income between national and sub-national organs. Clarify disciplinary procedures and powers, etc.”