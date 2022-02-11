APC Guber Aspirant Prof Shija Unveils ‘People- Oriented Blueprint’ For Benue 2023

Literary giant, Prof Terhemba Shija has unveiled his blueprint ahead of the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.

Shija, a professor of critical theory from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, unveiled the agenda Thursday evening at Precious Events Centre, Makurdi, in an event attended by who is who in Benue State.

The governorship aspirant under the platform of the All Progressives Congress backed his presentation with facts and figures, with a special emphasis on the Benue’s rich agriculture.

He said his manifesto ‘is not a product of super-intelligent individuals in the academia’.

According to him, the blueprint emanated from interacting with ordinary people on the streets: artisans, business owners, civil servants who daily discuss their miseries in buses, Keke Napeps and on okadas.

“This is purely a people-oriented blueprint. A realistic blueprint that is well-crafted to solve the needs of the people. This is not superficiality.

“This is a well-researched plan of action,” according to an APC stalwart in Benue State, Ulaga Shagbaor.

Shija served as a member of the House of Representatives of Nigeria in 1992.

He also served as commissioner for local government and chieftaincy affairs, Benue State, during the administration of Governor George Akume, resigning in December 2002.

He is the author of several books of fiction, biography, literary criticism and poetry. His best known titles are “Whispers of Distant Drums”, “The Siege, The Saga” and “Cantos for the Benue”.