Burna Boy Wins Grammys Award For ‘Best Global Music Album’

Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy has won a Grammy Award for ‘Best Global Music Album.’

Burna Boy beat Antibalas for Fu Chronicles, Bebe Gilberto for Agora, Anousha Shankar for Love Letters and Tinariwen for Amadjar.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his Twice As Tall album.

The 29-year-old beat four others including the Malian band, Tinariwen.

The Grammys described Twice As Tall as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force”.

“He continues to torch limitations, seamlessly blending styles and genres and fearlessly fuelling the fire heating the melting pot of pop, Afrobeat, dancehall, reggae and more,” it said.