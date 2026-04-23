C/River Dismisses Report Of 10 New Covid-19 Cases

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The Cross River Government has dismissed reports alleging 10 new COVID-19 symptomatic cases, describing the claim as misleading and inaccurate, while reaffirming that only one confirmed case exists in the state.

The rebuttal followed a publication by a national daily claiming the state had identified additional persons showing COVID-19 symptoms, raising concerns among residents about a possible resurgence of infections across communities.

It would be recalled that Dr Henry Ayuk, the Commissioner for Health, earlier confirmed a COVID-19 case involving a Chinese national working in the state, who was currently receiving treatment and responding well.

In a statement issued on Thursday in Calabar, Ayuk clarified that as of April 23, 2026, Cross River had only one confirmed COVID-19 case and no new confirmed or suspected cases recorded. He explained that the 10 individuals referenced in the report were contacts traced from the single confirmed case, noting that contact tracing remained a standard public health response to contain potential spread.

According to him, the individuals are not symptomatic and do not meet the criteria for suspected cases, adding that they are currently under home isolation and monitored daily by health officials.

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Ayuk emphasised that the isolation measure was purely precautionary and should not be interpreted as evidence of new infections, reiterating that the state had not recorded any additional COVID-19 cases.

He urged the public to disregard misinformation and rely on official updates from the Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to transparency and timely dissemination of accurate information.

Ayuk added that residents should remain calm, adhere to recommended preventive measures, and continue supporting efforts aimed at safeguarding public health and preventing the spread of infectious diseases statewide.