Police Arrest 29-Year-Old Man In Possession Of Suspected Human Bones

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The Police Command in Ondo State says it has apprehended a 29-year-old man, Awomehinde Tope, allegedly in possession of suspected human remains, ammunition and other fetish items in the state

DSP Abayomi Jimoh, the command’s Spokesperson, who made this known in a statement on Thursday in Akure, said the suspect was arrested on April 11 at Ile-Oluji in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of the state.

Jimoh, who said the suspect was arrested following allegations of theft reported against him by his father, Awomehinde Kehinde, explained that the suspect unlawfully took several items belonging to the complainant.

According to him, the stolen items include three Boxer Bajaj motorcycles, nine goats, quantities of palm oil, four Android phones, two gas cylinders, gold items and rugs.

He also said turther investigation led to the discovery that one of the stolen rugs had been sold to one Olawale Sunday ‘M’.

“Acting on credible intelligence, a thorough search was conducted at the suspect’s residence, which led to recovery of items suspected to be of ritualistic and criminal significance.

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“These include a piece of bone suspected to be human, which will be subjected to further forensic investigations, two native sponges, fetish charms, black soap, and one expended AK-47 ammunition.

“In the course of the investigation, two additional suspects, identified as John Vincent ‘M’, aged 22 years, and Olakintan Oladele ‘M’, aged 29 years, were apprehended in the residence of Sunday.

“The suspects were unable to provide satisfactory explanations regarding their possession of the recovered items,” he said.

Jimoh said the Commissioner of Police (CP) in the state, Adebowale Lawal, had directed thorough investigation of the case to ascertain the full extent of criminal involvement.

He explained that the directive included the origin and purpose of the recovered suspected human remains and other exhibits.

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‘All suspects have made useful statements while investigations are ongoing. They will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The command wishes to reassure residents of Ile-Oluji and the entire state that it remains resolute in its commitment to safeguarding lives and property.

“Members of the public are urged to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station,” he said.