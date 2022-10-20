CAN President Rejects Inclusion In APC Presidential Campaign, Says Development ‘Worrisome’

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, has said it is worrisome that he alongside other outgoing CAN Executives were included in the revised list of members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, and presidential campaign council.

He therefore distanced himself from the APCPCC in a statement issued late Thursday evening promising an investigation into the matter.

Recall the APC had released a new PCC on Wednesday where some persons were dropped and others added.

Among those added were some CAN Executives including its president, Okoh, who has been leading the protest against the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the APC.

The presidential candidate of the APC and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, are Muslims from Southwest and Northeast parts of the country respectively.

Since the emanation of the joint ticket, attempts have been made to explain that it is not anti-christian even as the presidential candidate and his running mate have tried repeatedly to include some christian executive members in his team.

He has held dialogues with selected christian leaders even to wide scale protest as CAN continues to insist that no christian should have anything close to a support for Tinubu and his running mate.

To Okoh’s consternation, despite his repeated public disapproval of the party’s action, he found his name in the revised list prompting his immediate refusal and denial.

In the statement he said, “My attention as President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has been drawn to the revised list of members of the Tinubu/Shettima 2023 President Campaign Council wherein the names of some outgoing officials of the body were featured.

“Such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

“I want to categorically exonerate my humble self from this development and any of such that may occur in the future.

“I want to use this medium to assure all Christians in Nigeria and the general public that since I received the news, I have commenced full investigation into how the officials got involved into overt partisanship.

“At the end of the probe, CAN will take a fair, but decisive and appropriate action with a view to defending the ideals of the umbrella Christian body I lead by the grace of the Almighty God.

“On a final note, I urge the general public to be calm while we collectively work to entrench a culture of inclusion and respect for our religious diversities in our political leadership.”

CAN is an umbrella body of christians in Nigeria and has not adopted any particular presidential candidate.