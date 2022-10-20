IGP Rejigs Police Formations, Deploys 44 CPs, 14 AIGs

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Alkali Baba Usman has deployed 14 Assistant Inspector -Generals of Police (AIGs), and 44 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to various commands and formations in the country.

This occurred on Thursday during the decoration of newly promoted police officers at the Goodluck Jonathan Peacekeeping Centre, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The IGP, represented by the Sanusi Lemu, Deputy IG in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, revealed that a total of 465 officers were promoted to various ranks.

The DIG said the officers were promoted based on seniority, merit, unblemished service records and invaluable experiences.

The deployed senior officers, however, are part of the total officers promoted by the IGP, and according to the police, the development was for effective manpower and security management of the various jurisdictions.

The newly posted AIGs include AIG Ayuba E. Ede to Zone 1 Kano; AIG Egbetokun O. Adeolu, mni, to Zone 7 Abuja; AIG Christiana I. Cookey to Zone 11 Osogbo; AIG Adesina M. Soyemi to Zone 4 Makurdi; AIG Friday Eboka to Zone 16 Yenagoa; AIG Ashafa Adekunle to Zone 8 Lokoja; AIG Edward C. Egbuka to Zone 14 Katsina; AIG Olokode T. Olawale to Zone 12 Bauchi; AIG Abutu Yaro, fdc, to Zone 13 Ukpodunukofia-Awka amongst others.

Commissioners of Police deployed to Commands and Formations include CP Mohammed A. Dankwara to Edo; CP Yomi Oladimeji to Nasarawa; CP Okon O. Effiong, fdc to Rivers; CP Faleye E.S. Olaleye to Osun; CP Sule Balarabe to Cross River; CP Benneth C. Igweh to Kogi; and CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala to Abia State Police Command. Others include CP Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, fdc to CP SPU FHQ Abuja; CP Zachariah F. Achinyan, fdc to CP CTU FHQ Abuja; CP Ochogwu A. Ogbeh to CP Legal, FHQ, Abuja; CP Dayo Ariyo to Commandant Police College, Oji River; CP Garba N. Emmanuel to Force Medical Officer, FHQ, Abuja, as well as other highly cerebral Commissioners of Police.

The DIG while congratulating the newly promoted officers charged them to bring their vast experiences and professionalism to bear in advancing the fortunes of the Force.